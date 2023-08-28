Sound Off: Coloradans Pick their Favorite Movie Soundtracks

A great movie is something that sticks with us for a long time, sometimes for our entire lives. Sometimes a certain role played by a certain actor has an impact on us, sometimes the overall story does the same thing, and sometimes it's the music that accompanies the film.

What would the gruesome ear-slicing scene in Reservoir Dogs be like without 'Stuck in the Middle with You' playing in the background? Or how about the scene in Silence of the Lambs where the girl is jamming to Tom Petty's 'American Girl' prior to being kidnapped by Buffalo Bill?

There are even cases where a movie's soundtrack is praised over the film itself such as the panned Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan film 'City of Angels' which included the then-unreleased song 'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking Colorado residents which movie soundtracks they think are the best and this is what was said.

Colorado Residents Pick Favorite Movie Soundtracks

Some movies like Forrest Gump, Dazed and Confused, and the KISS-based Detroit Rock City have especially solid soundtracks due to the amount of great, classic music that was licensed for the films for nostalgia purposes.

In addition, some films that were mentioned like Grease, Dirty Dancing, and Heavy Metal include iconic songs that were written specifically for the film and are forever tied to the movies that made them famous.

These are just some of the responses by Colorado residents with regard to their favorite movie soundtracks, keep scrolling to see the entire list:

