For many, there is an inescapable draw to the idea of climbing a Colorado 14er. Before setting out on this adventure, there are a number of things you need to know.

A little preparation can be the difference between an exciting adventure and a colossal disaster. Please check out this list of 20 suggestions to help you make the most of your hike.

A Wide Variety to Choose From in Colorado

You'll find a total of 58 mountain peaks above 14,000 feet in Colorado. Around here we refer to those as fourteeners, or perhaps more common, 14ers.

These 14ers can range from "easy" to "challenging." There are some in Colorado claiming to have reached the summit of all 58.

Where to Find 14ers in Colorado

Uncover Colorado grouped the Colorado fourteeners into the following mountain ranges:

Front Range

Tenmile Range

Mosquito Range

Sawatch Range

Elk Mountains

San Juan Mountains

Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Some Debate About 14ers in Colorado

According to Uncover Colorado, not everyone is in agreement when it comes to what qualifies as a 14er. The Colorado Geological Survey reports there are 58 peaks above 14,000 feet in Colorado. There are, however, those who say to qualify as a 14er, a peak must rise at least 300 feet above the saddle that connects it to the nearest 14er peak (in the event one is nearby).

What If a 14er is On Your Bucket List?

So, let's say for a moment you've never climbed a Colorado 14er. What if this particular item is on your bucket list? We're talking about 14,000 feet here. We're also talking about Colorado's rapidly changing weather. Regardless of your skill level, there are a number of things you need to do before setting out on your first 14er.

