WATCH: Catch Ciara on the Sidelines Doing Winning Dances This Broncos Season
New Colorado residents Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are showing us just how proud they are to be a part of the Denver Broncos.
Russell Wilson is the new quarterback for the Denver Broncos and his wife Ciara is showing major love to the team this season in the best way she knows how - by dancing!
Ciara Is One of the Best Dancers
When iconic dancers come to mind you probably think about ANY of the Jacksons. A lot of people are unaware that Paula Abdul actually choreographed numerous routines for the Jacksons, so she definitely is among one the greats.
Present-day iconic dancers would most notably include Chris Brown and of course, Ciara, who of course both found inspiration in the people mentioned above.
View this post on Instagram
Now that Russell Wilson is a part of the Denver Broncos, Ciara is using those hot dance moves to heat up the sidelines after a win. Ciara posted the above video after the Denver Broncos defeated the Houston Texans, 16-9 on Sunday, September 18.
Let's Ride...to Victory with the Denver Broncos
On Sunday, September 25 the Denver Broncos once again claimed victory with Ciara following up with another great dance video.
View this post on Instagram
In this game, the Denver Broncos defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 11-10.
It looks like this season not only will you catch a great game but also impromptu performances from the princess of Crunk, Ciara!