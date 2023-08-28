Food Scoop: ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Bringing 3rd Colorado Spot to Johnstown

Colorado is getting another great spot for a tasty meal that comes out of Alabama. If you haven't tried them out yet, they're coming to a popular area along I-25 and Highway 34.

Southern foods can bring a lot of comfort, why is that? Sometimes it's all about taking something simple, and making it extraordinary. That's what this chicken salad restaurant chain is bringing to the Johnstown-Loveland area of northern Colorado

-chicken-salad-chick-colorado Getty Images loading...

Chicken Salad Chick: Plain and simple. A woman came up with a great chicken salad recipe, added some more varieties, and now she and her husband have a small empire of restaurants across the country. That's America, for sure.

When you visit a Chicken Salad Chick for the first time, you're surprised by how bright it is, and very friendly. Then, you try the food, and you're blown away. That was my experience, at least, when I checked out their second Colorado location that opened in Greeley, in the spring of 2023.

-chicken-salad-chick-colorado Facebook/Chicken Salad Chick - Greeley loading...

Greeley was the first Colorado city to get a Chicken Salad Chick, but they are set to have many across Colorado. There's now one in Colorado Springs, and soon this third location in Johnstown.

-chicken-salad-chick-colorado TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

With at least 12 different varieties of chicken salad, along with pimento cheese (an East Coast favorite), you are going to have a lot of ways to satisfy your taste buds. The servings are bigger than you would expect.

WHERE IS CHICKEN SALAD CHICK GOING IN JOHNSTOWN, COLORADO?

it will be just north of Scheel's in the 25/34 Business Park, off of I-25 and Highway 34.

-chicken-salad-chick-colorado TSM/Dave Jensen loading...

