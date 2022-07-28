This Colorado Airbnb is a beer lover's dream since it's located literally right above a brewery. Here's a look inside the two-bedroom pet-friendly apartment in Hayden, Colorado.

The apartment comes with a fully stocked kitchen and can sleep up to six people. There's a total of three beds, including the sofa bed in the living room. You never have to worry about where you're going to get your next beer and you'll never be bored since Hayden's Yampa Valley Brewery is downstairs.

Get our free mobile app

This Airbnb has its own private entrance as well as reserved, free parking. The "Brewery Abode" could be your place for the weekend, week or a couple of months, since 28-day stays or longer are allowed. has amenities such as Wifi, TV, a washer and dryer, AC, heating and an indoor fireplace.

Take a tour of the Colorado Airbnb located right above a brewery.

Cheers: Take a Tour of a Colorado Airbnb Located Above a Brewery This Airbnb is a beer lover's dream.