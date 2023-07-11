Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is one of the most extensive tours ever. The tour is expected to make over $1 billion and will most likely exceed that number.

Get our free mobile app

Swift singlehandedly shut down Ticketmaster due to the high number of ticket requests.

If you are panicking and trying to find a way to attend the concert I want to let you know that tickets are still available. But it's not going to be cheap.

CHEAPEST SEAT TO WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT IN COLORADO

Concert Canva loading...

I went to SeatGeek and found the cheapest tickets available. These tickets are for Friday, July 14th. The cheapest ticket is $1,078 each. The seat is in the very back row in the nosebleeds at Empower Field at Mile High.

There are many seats that are next to each other. It will be $2,156 for a pair of tickets before you pay the fees.

WANT FRONT ROW? BE READY TO DRAIN YOUR SAVINGS ACCOUNT

Front Row Ticket Canva loading...

I wanted to look at the most expensive ticket to see Taylor Swift at Empower Field at Mile High for fun. You have to be the biggest swiftie of all time for these tickets.

If you want to be close to the stage it will be $2,500 per ticket before fees via StubHub.

THIS ISN'T THE MOST EXPENSIVE TICKET IN MUSIC HISTORY

Concert Canva loading...

Contrary to popular belief, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is not the most expensive concert ticket in music history.

That trophy belongs to Led Zeppelin. Back in 2007, the famous rock band had a reunion for a benefit concert. Re-sell tickets were selling for up to $14,000.

Rent Taylor Swift's Former New York Home Rent the West Village townhouse that superstar Taylor Swift once called home and was the inspiration for the songs 'Cornelia Street' and 'King of My Heart'. Currently listed by Jennifer Rahilly for Corcoran

All 17 Songs on Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Album, Ranked In 2010, Taylor Swift documented her transition from teens into adulthood with the reflective-but-still-romantic Speak Now, an album that she wrote entirely by herself. Here are all the songs on the project ranked, including three songs that arrived via a deluxe version.