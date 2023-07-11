The Cheapest Taylor Swift Ticket in Denver Colorado Will Blow Your Mind
Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is one of the most extensive tours ever. The tour is expected to make over $1 billion and will most likely exceed that number.
Swift singlehandedly shut down Ticketmaster due to the high number of ticket requests.
If you are panicking and trying to find a way to attend the concert I want to let you know that tickets are still available. But it's not going to be cheap.
CHEAPEST SEAT TO WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT IN COLORADO
I went to SeatGeek and found the cheapest tickets available. These tickets are for Friday, July 14th. The cheapest ticket is $1,078 each. The seat is in the very back row in the nosebleeds at Empower Field at Mile High.
There are many seats that are next to each other. It will be $2,156 for a pair of tickets before you pay the fees.
WANT FRONT ROW? BE READY TO DRAIN YOUR SAVINGS ACCOUNT
I wanted to look at the most expensive ticket to see Taylor Swift at Empower Field at Mile High for fun. You have to be the biggest swiftie of all time for these tickets.
If you want to be close to the stage it will be $2,500 per ticket before fees via StubHub.
THIS ISN'T THE MOST EXPENSIVE TICKET IN MUSIC HISTORY
Contrary to popular belief, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is not the most expensive concert ticket in music history.
That trophy belongs to Led Zeppelin. Back in 2007, the famous rock band had a reunion for a benefit concert. Re-sell tickets were selling for up to $14,000.