Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why

Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022.

According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air.

What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?

Casa Bonita is a Mexican restaurant located in the Denver-Lakewood metro of Colorado that is known for amazing entertainment featuring:

hilarious puppet shows

daring cliff dives of over 30 feet

a haunted cave

waterfalls

Magic shows

live music, and more!

The restaurant boasts over 52,000 square feet and was even featured on the comedy show South Park. In the rooftops section of the restaurant, there is a table dubbed the "Cartman table" because it's where the character sat attempting to call for Casa Bonita's famous sopapillas.

Trey Parker + Matt Stone Emptying Pockets At Casa Bonita

South Park's creators and Colorado natives Trey Parker and Matt Stone purchased the dying restaurant with the intent to restore it and bring it back to its former glory days.

The pair, however, was not truly aware of just how much work the restaurant really needed and told the Denver Post:

Anyone else that’s said, ‘Oh I wanted to buy Casa Bonita,’ they wouldn’t have made it because this is going to cost so much and it’s really dumb. We absolutely should bail and stop spending money, but we’re committed now.

Both Parker and Stone admit they have absolutely no idea how long the massive project will take to complete.

Issues At Casa Bonita Are Muy Grande

There are several issues that are prolonging the re-opening of Casa Bonita from HVAC, plumbing, and much-needed structural repairs.

In January 2022, I received a report from someone who worked at the construction site that estimated repairs would not be completed for at least 18 to 24 months.

That would mean Casa Bonita would not re-open until the summer of 2023 or early 2024. In May reports stated that Casa Bonita was aiming for a December re-opening, but with Parker and Stone's latest interview that date seems highly unlikely.

“The previous owners deferred maintenance in an almost superhuman way,” stated Stone to the Post. “They just didn’t take care of anything. And they ran it completely into the ground.”

A recent visit to Casa Bonita shows that there is still much work to be done on the outside and we can only imagine just how many repairs await inside.

Keep scrolling to see what Casa Bonita looked like before:

