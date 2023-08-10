Can’t ‘Beat’ This New Burger Joint Finally Launching in Colorado

Whenever the phrase "celebrity chef" is tossed out there, several names come to mind. Wolfgang Puck. Gordon Ramsay. Emeril Lagasse. Bobby Flay. Rachael Ray. And dozens and dozens more.

But which one is bringing their amazing burgers to Colorado? That is the question.

We've told you before about the many different restaurants that have been launched by NoCo-based Rogers Restaurant Group, operated by Marc and Zach Rogers. They brought Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Colorado, most recently announced they're launching Newk's Eatery on South College and previously announced they were bringing Dave's Hot Chicken to town too.

In other words, if there's a hot franchise out there to grab that hasn't yet made it to Colorado, odds are the folks at Rogers have their eye on it and might be the ones to do it.

So which Celebrity Chef's Burger Joint is coming to Colorado?

Not only will the Rogers Restaurant Group be bringing the first Bobby's Burgers to Colorado, but they will be opening just the 8th location in America. Oh... "Bobby" - by the way - is none other than celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Those other locations are at Yankee Stadium in New York, Harrah's in Atlantic City, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Harrah's in New Orleans and three more locations inside Las Vegas casinos. The state of Colorado and most likely the city of Denver - at least first - will be in pretty big company.

Question is: knowing how many of their restaurants are based in Fort Collins and Northern Colorado, will WE be getting one here too? Or just Denver? Stay tuned to find out!

