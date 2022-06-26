This recently listed home was built in 1909 is located on Main Street in downtown Grand Junction. The 113-year-old Victorian home in downtown Grand Junction has two bedrooms, three bathrooms has so much potential.

Not only could this house that's over a century old be your new home, but it could also be used as an office too. The residential-office zoned home features tons of parking space, four offices and three entrances. There are also two bedrooms and three bathrooms inside the Grand Junction home is nearly 2,700 square feet.

The Victorian is on Main Street so things such as the Blue Moon Bar & Grille, The Avalon Theater, A Robin's Nest of Antiques & Treasures and more are all within walking distance. The home features a new deck that's ground level as well as a rooftop deck that offers some great views of downtown Grand Junction.

