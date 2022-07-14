The Best Bouldering Locations in Grand Junction Colorado

There is no shortage of great outdoor activities in Colorado. We've got world-famous ski mountains, world-class hiking, and if you're the adventurous type, some of the best rock climbing you'll ever find.

One type of rock climbing that many enthusiasts enjoy is what is known as bouldering and because Western Colorado is a bit of a playground when it comes to activities like this, there are plenty of great bouldering locations a stone's throw away from Grand Junction.

What is Bouldering in Colorado?

Bouldering is a type of rock climbing that might make beginners a little nervous due to the fact that you're literally climbing up a boulder. Because of the fact that you're essentially combating physics, a lot of safety precautions are taken when participating in this activity.

There are also different levels of bouldering that are measured by the V-scale which is an international climbing grade scale.

Here are some of the most popular boulder climbs in the Grand Junction area:

Bouldering in Grand Junction: Mark of Zorro

The Mark of Zorro climb is a V5, 18-foot Boulder climb located in Unaweep Canyon. To get there, you take Highway 50 onto CO Highway 141 until you reach the Fossil Boulder. From there, you'll see the Right Plethora boulder on your right which is where you'll find the Mark of Zorro climb.

Bouldering in Grand Junction: Easy Flake

Easy Flake is a V0+ boulder climb located in Dynamite shacks. To get there, you'll head start at the Dynamite Shacks parking area then look about 20' in front of you for the Easy Block boulder.

Bouldering in Grand Junction: The Sun Drains Heavy

The Sun Drains Heavy is a V2, 12-foot boulder climb located in Unaweep Canyon. To get there, you'll start at Nine Mile Hill and make your way to Mecca Boulder Area, then to Pink Floyd Area, and finally to Two Balloons Boulder.

Bouldering in Grand Junction: The Millennium Falcon

The Millennium Falcon is a V1, 15-foot boulder climb located in Dynamite Shacks. To get there, you'll start at the Dynamite Shacks parking area and follow the first trail to the right all the way to the end where you'll find Falcon Block.

Bouldering in Grand Junction: Sage Truth

Sage Truth is a V2, 20-foot boulder climb located in Unaweep Canyon. To get there, you'll head up Nine Mile Hill to the Dave Loves Donna Boulders, to Royal Rock. Sage Truth is located on the west face of Royal Rock.

Now that you know some of the best bouldering in the Grand Junction areas, check out photos and maps so you know what you're looking for:

