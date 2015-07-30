Not so surprisingly, Bob Dylan's recording career has lots of ups and downs.

That's bound to happen when you stick around for more than 50 years and release three dozen albums during that time. As you'll see in our list of Bob Dylan Albums Ranked Worst to Best, he's made classic records in almost every single decade since his 1962 self-titled debut.

And more than any other figure in the history of popular music, Dylan has logged more comebacks than we can count on one hand – which date back to the '60s and go all the way into modern times.

While it's been an occasional bumpy road for the singer-songwriter, he still managed to influence generations of artists and revolutionize the sound of music – from folk to rock to even gospel – along the way.

For five decades, Dylan has transformed popular music, rode the waves and filtered it all back again. And, along with a select few contemporaries like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, he's made some of the most essential listening records in rock history. Like we said, he's had quite a run, as you'll see in the below list of Bob Dylan Albums Ranked Worst to Best.