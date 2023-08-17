One of Colorado’s Coolest Boardwalks is Getting a Makeover

You may hear "Boardwalk" and think of Atlantic City. This boardwalk, though similar to Atlantic City, is in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

Within Rocky Mountain National Park sit many beautiful lakes. Hiking around these lakes is a popular activity for Coloradans and tourists, alike. With this upgrade, this boardwalk will last for many years, providing better accessibility for all.

Visiting Rocky Mountain National Park is something everyone should do at least once a year. Seeing all the beauty of that park, which is so close to the Fort Collins area, is a gift that we should enjoy.

One of the ways to enjoy RMNP is the boardwalk loop that goes around Sprague Lake.

Sprague-Lake-Rocky-Mountain-National-Park-Colorado Google Maps loading...

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH THE BOARDWALK AT SPRAGUE LAKE IN COLORADO?

Rocky Mountain National Park announced in early August of 2023, their Sprague Lake Boardwalk Replacement Project. This project will be giving the boardwalk a nice makeover.

Replacing fallen wooden boards.

Widening the boardwalk in areas.

Installing steel beams in the substructure, which will help with wheelchairs and strollers.

HOW LONG WITH THE MAKEOVER OF THE SPRAGUE LAKE BOARDWALK TAKE?

According to the Estes Park Trail Gazette, they expected the project to be finished by the fall of 2023. Just in time for some chilly walks within RMNP.

Sprague-Lake-Rocky-Mountain-National-Park-Colorado Courtesy: RMNP loading...

IS THE SPRAGUE LAKE LOOP COMPLETELY CLOSED FOR THIS PROJECT?

Visitors will not be able to make the full loop, but there will be an "out and back" trail set up. If anything, we should mark our calendars for next spring and summer, to check out the "new" boardwalk at Sprague Lake.

