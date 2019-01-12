Picking the best song from every Paul McCartney album doesn't always mean checking the Billboard charts.

True, the former Beatles star went on to notch nine No. 1 songs as a solo star and leader of Wings. In all, he's claimed 23 Top 10 smashes including "FourFiveSeconds," a 2015 collaboration with Rihanna and Kanye West that rose to No. 4. Yet a scant four of those big hits made our list.

Elsewhere, we delve into treasured deep cuts, forgotten gems and also-ran singles. That so many praise-worthy tracks can be found that far off the beaten path speaks to McCartney's astonishing depth as a songwriter, and his astonishing longevity in an industry often governed by flashes in the pan.

Our focus was on McCartney's post-Beatles rock records, so some notable releases did not make the cut. We skipped his five classical albums, including 1991's Liverpool Oratorio; oddities like 1977's Thrillington and 2000's Liverpool Sound Collage; the first two ambient-instrumental Fireman collaborations; and Kisses on the Bottom, his 2012 collection of mid-century standards.

That still leaves room for focused examinations from a remarkable career that already included playing a huge role in the Beatles' record-holding run of 20 chart-topping tunes. Highlights include his work with Denny Laine and Linda McCartney, George Martin, Elvis Costello and Youth, solo songs that were solo in the most complete sense of the word, some notable covers, and a string of more recent comeback successes.

Which earned a place on our list of the best songs from every Paul McCartney album? Keep scrolling to find out.

