Want Chicken Wings? Here’s The Best Place to Get Them in Colorado

When you think about chicken wings, what do you think of? Do you enjoy cooking them at home? Or would you prefer to get them at a restaurant in Colorado?

Personally, I would rather go to a restaurant. There are a variety of reasons why I don't make wings at home. I'm not a great cook and don't even own a grill.

I have never sought out a restaurant solely for wings until now. I am currently on a mission to find the best wings across Colorado, and it is off to a great start.

Best Chicken Wings in Colorado Revealed

The experts at Tasting Table rated the 30 Best Chicken Wings in America, and only one Colorado spot made the list. This means this is the best place to get chicken wings in Colorado.

Tasting Table said Ace Eat Serve in Denver has the best wings in the Centennial State. Ace Eat Serve says they have a modern take on Asian cuisine and have live music and DJ sets regularly. Ace Eat Serve also hosts ping pong tournaments.

What Tasting Table Loved About Ace Eat Serve

It's also known for one of its signature menu items: Tiger wings. It's no secret that citrus and chili work beautifully together, especially on wings, but Ace Eat Serve puts its own spin on the classic combo.

A Peek At the Atmosphere

