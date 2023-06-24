Best and Worst Day Of The Week to Buy a Vehicle in Colorado

Buying a new vehicle is a very stressful process. You want to make sure you get the best price without paying a ton of interest.

Did you know that you can get a better deal by shopping, negotiating, and purchasing a vehicle on specific days of the week in Colorado?

You should consider purchasing a vehicle at a certain time of the year as well. While timing can play a role, you need to research before you head to the dealership. Factors such as supply and demand, the specific dealership, and your negotiation skills also influence the final outcome of your car purchase.

Purchasing a Vehicle Is Illegal on Sundays in Colorado

The worst day to purchase a new sedan, SUV, or truck is on Sundays. Why? Because you can’t. It is illegal to buy a new car on Sundays.

Seems strange right?

Not being able to purchase a vehicle on Sunday is a “blue law” in the state of Colorado. The laws were motivated by religion at first, but they're more diverse now. The laws were originally intended to promote religious observance, but they have since come to be seen as a way to promote other values as well

Avoid Breaking the Bank By Shopping During the Week

Mondays are often said to be the best day to buy a car.

Studies have shown that buyers get better deals on this day because dealerships are typically less busy. This means that sales staff have more time to negotiate, which can lead to lower prices.

Additionally, many dealerships offer special incentives on Mondays, such as discounts or rebates. So, if you're in the market for a new car, consider setting up a meeting with a salesperson on a Monday. You might just be surprised at how much you can save.

You Should Wait For Specific Times of the Year

Some holidays, such as Black Friday, Memorial Day, or Labor Day, are known for car sales and promotions. Dealerships often offer special discounts and incentives during these times, so it might be worth checking out the deals available.

