Horsetooth Reservoir is one of the most iconic places in Northern Colorado. Anytime you venture to the lake, you are in awe of the scenery. If you are anything like me, you have probably dreamed about living as close as you possibly can to Horsetooth.

We've found a newly listed home located in Bellvue that is just west of Stanka Cove on the northern shores of Horsetooth Reservoir. This home built in 1994 and recently remodeled has been listed on Realtor with a total of five bedrooms, six bathrooms, 7,306 square feet of living space, and 12 acres of property that runs to the water's edge of Horsetooth and Lory State Park

Get our free mobile app

Of course, living in such close proximity to Horsetooth Reservoir is going to come at a premium price. This home at 850 Lodgepole Place is listed for $3 million. The French Country Estate-style home has lush landscaping and one-of-a-kind views.

See the photos of 850 Lodgepole Place in Bellvue, Colorado listed for $3 million on Realtor.

If you would like more information on this beautiful home that is right on Satanka Cove in Bellvue, Colorado, you can see the full listing on Realtor.

Source: Realtor

This $3 Million Bellvue Home Overlooks Satanka Cove at Horsetooth

Here's Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K You could buy an entire church in a small town in Colorado for less than $200k.