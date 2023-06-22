It is hot in Northern Colorado. What do we do? If you're anything like me, you are longing for fall and winter. I don't do well in the heat; I have the same skin pigmentation as a piece of paper.

The majority of homes in Northern Colorado do not have air conditioning. As a result, many of us resort to creative hacks to keep our homes cool. These hacks include strategically placing bowls of ice in front of fans, positioning fans to create a wind tunnel effect, and even indulging in the occasional act of sticking our heads in the freezer.

Wait, is that last one just me?

It may be a good idea for Coloradans to beat the heat by leaving our homes for the day. Luckily for us in Colorado, we have plenty of resources for escaping heat waves. Colorado is home to 4,000 lakes and reservoirs.

Exploring these parks and reservoirs is a great way to get out of the house. However, there are more places you can explore in Northern Colorado to beat the heat.

If you're someone who burns easily, like me, sometimes staying indoors can be a better experience during hot days. Thankfully, Northern Colorado offers various indoor activities to beat the heat. So, don't let the heat ruin your day—explore the indoor treasures of Northern Colorado instead!

If you don't have air conditioning and need to escape your home for a day, check out these 8 locations to beat the heat in Northern Colorado.

