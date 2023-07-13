You have to give them credit for giving it all they had. It seems we're always hearing of a place in Colorado closing because of staffing shortages; for this place, it's about that, along with just being tired.

On the bright side, Coloradans will still have the chance to get in, have some food, and say "goodbye," to a place that definitely stood out. Maybe you know of someone who'd like their space; as the building is for sale.

all-Joint-Loveland-Colorado Canva.com loading...

This restaurant has been in downtown Loveland for about five years, going through a lot of "ups" and "downs." They've decided that the time has come to focus on other adventures that will hopefully be more successful.

Ball Joint was on Food Network's "Food Paradise" in early 2022, when owner/chef Bryan Gon was on, making the Loveland restaurant's signature meatballs. It was great exposure for a small Colorado restaurant, and the food looked delicious.

Ball-Joint-Loveland-Colorado Facebook/Ball Joint loading...

The proprietors of Ball Joint, Bryan, and Lexi, have worked very hard to make the restaurant a success. They even added a stage out back on their patio to make Ball Joint a music/DJ venue.

Ball-Joint-Loveland-Colorado Facebook/Ball Joint loading...

While things have gone fairly well, the fact is, is that they've only had the two of them to work the restaurant for over a year and a half, because of staffing issues. There's no question that a situation like that can wear a person (or two) out. Add to the situation, that Lexi is ready to pursue a full-time nursing career.

Ball Joint is for sale; until then the restaurant will be open for limited service starting on July 14, 2023, with Bryan running the "Joint" solely.

MORE Loveland Food: 9 Pizza Joints that Loveland Misses Some of these joints have been gone for decades; a few, not that long.

Get our free mobile app

More Colorado Pizza: See and Old Elementary School Turned into a Pizza Joint You've never seen a school this cool!