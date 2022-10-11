These Colorado Beers Dominated In the Great American Beer Competition

Colorado has some of the best beer in America which is why multiple breweries in the state were awarded during the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition.

According to a press release from the Great American Beer Festival, which is the nation's largest professional beer competition, 300 medals were awarded to 268 breweries in America.

Get our free mobile app

About the Great American Beer Festival

2022's competition was the most competitive to date with 2,154 breweries participating in the competition and submitting 9,904 beers to be judged.

“Each year the Great American Beer Festival showcases the best that American brewers have to offer,” said Chris Williams, competition director of the Great American Beer Festival.

Congratulations to all the winners who truly demonstrated why the U.S. is the best brewing nation in the world.

There were 177 beer styles in 98 categories that 235 judges scored over a period of 9 days. On average each category received 99 beer entries making for some very stiff competition.

Most Awarded State During 2022's Great American Beer Festival

While Colorado breweries did take home dozens of medals, California was the most awarded state during 2022's Great American Beer Festival taking home 76 medals.

Colorado was the second most awarded state grabbing 25 medals during the competition. The third most awarded state was Texas, being awarded 21 medals.

The 1st and 3rd most awarded states are significantly larger than Colorado in size and population, so for the Centennial State to come between those two is a monumental feat.

Keep Scrolling to see which of Colorado's breweries were awarded:

Colorado's 25 Beerfest Winners in 2022 The 2022 Great American Beerfest winners have been announced and 25 of them were made right here in Colorado:

Colorado's 25 Highest Rated Beers According to Beer Advocate Do you love beer? Do you love it so much you're dying to try one called Casey Family Preserves Peach Glow Haven and Roza? That beer finished in the top 25 on the list of best Colorado beers as determined by Beeradvocate.com. According to your votes, these are the best beers brewed in Colorado.