Artificial intelligence is getting smarter and smarter. Every day, there's some new mind-blowing invention being created.

For example. there is an AI lawnmower that takes care of your grass like a Roomba, or AI-powered friends on Snapchat that you can form a bond with. And get this, many books you will be reading will be entirely written by ChatGPT.

Country superstar Garth Brooks said he would consider recording songs written by artificial intelligence if they were good enough.

Paul McCartney said that artificial intelligence will help create the last song by The Beatles.

I wanted to put artificial intelligence to the test and see if the songs would be decent. I also wanted to experiment and see how well artificial intelligence knows cities and towns in Colorado.

Here is what ChatGPT came up with.

Artificial Intelligence Wrote A Song About Fort Collins

So that's pretty basic. If you live in Colorado, you know that is basic knowledge.

Does Artificial Intelligence Know Anything About Loveland?

Listen to the audio recording of the song artificial intelligence created.

Check Out the Lyrics

It looks like the lyrics are improving.

This Is Where It Got Interesting

I went to a different artificial intelligence text generator called Bard. I asked AI to write a song about Timnath Colorado and it pulled information from the internet and made it topical.

This is pretty wild. You might remember that residents of Timnath banned fences over 65 feet high. This made it impossible for Top Golf to open a new location there. This happened recently and AI was on top of it.

What I Learned

Artificial intelligence makes me uneasy. It's scary to see how much it knows and how much it will know in the future. The technology is going to continue to grow and adapt at an exponential pace whether we like it or not.

