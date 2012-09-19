Appice Brothers Announce European ‘Drum Wars’ Dates

In addition to having two of the most fabulously Italian names in rock 'n' roll, legendary drummers Carmine and Vinny Appice have also amassed a pair of majorly impressive discographies -- and they're taking all that experience on the road for a series of European dates.

The tour, dubbed 'Drum Wars,' is set to kick off in Italy on Oct. 6, running through Nov. 3, when it's scheduled to conclude in Bilbao, Spain. In a press release announcing the dates, Carmine promised, "There is nothing like Drum Wars in rock music. When me and Vinny play together or battle, it's like thunder!"

That's no idle boast, either; Carmine was a member of acts such as Vanilla Fudge, Cactus, and Beck, Bogert & Appice, while Vinny has manned the kit for artists like Dio, Black Sabbath, and Rick Derringer -- and both brothers have performed countless session dates for a wide variety of rock luminaries, including Rod Stewart and Pink Floyd.

The 'Drum Wars' tour marks the first time the Appice brothers have performed together on stage in 20 years, and promises to contain what the press release describes as "music from the history of bands the Appices have played with as well as drum solos, comedy and a massive drum battle finale that tears it up."

Appice Brothers 'Drum Wars' 2012 European Tour Dates

10/06 - Naples, Italy

10/07 - Rome, Italy

10/09 - Munchen, Germany

10/10 - Fulda, Germany

10/11 - Siegburg, Germany

10/12 - Kerkrade, Holland

10/14 - Ekaterinenburg, Russia

10/15 - Moscow, Russia

10/16 - St. Petersburg, Russia

10/18 - Vilnius, Lithuania

10/19 - Bratislava, Slovakia

10/20 - Opale, Poland

10/23 - Vienna, Austria

10/25 - Spielberg, Austria

10/26 - Ehrwald, Austria

10/27 - Zug, Switzerland

10/28 - Milano, Italy

11/01 - Madrid, Spain

11/02 - Barcelona, Spain

11/03 - Bilbao, Spain