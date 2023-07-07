Over halfway through 2023, and Northern Colorado is continuing to lose more businesses as the year rolls on. The Marketplace At Centerra says so long to another long-time tenant.

Get our free mobile app

Another Store Closure In The Marketplace At Centerra, in Loveland, Colorado

We started the year off with so much promise as it felt like for the first time in three years, that things we starting to go back to normal. Well, as normal as they could be in 2023, anyway. Most local, and even chain businesses that were left standing in 2022 and 2023, seemed to be on track to return to the "glory days" before like the worldwide pandemic that hit us in 2020. Turns out though, that being "back to good" hasn't been the case for many businesses around Colorado, including this long-time business in Loveland that has officially closed down its doors.

Popular T-Mobile Store Closes In Loveland, Colorado

Big Rob TSM Big Rob TSM loading...

I was over at Chipotle at the Marketplace at Centerra recently and noticed a couple trying to pull on the locked doors of the now-former T-Mobile store right next to Panera. The popular cell phone store had been there for years, but that's no longer the case as the sign on the door states that they have permanently closed that location.

Big Rob TSM Big Rob TSM loading...

As seen above, the store closed down after May 21st but didn't list a reason why. The store was still fully lit up with its signature pink neon color lights over a month after closing down.

Big Rob TSM Big Rob TSM loading...

This place always looked busy whenever I'd walk by so maybe it was a staffing issue? Rent could have raised and become too expensive as well as those prices have become out of control for many in recent years. They're sending customers to the location at 3029 N Garfield Ave also located in Loveland for now.

21 Local Restaurants & Shops That Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year Colorado said goodbye to numerous local restaurants and shops this year. Read on to see the Centennial State businesses we'll miss in 2023.