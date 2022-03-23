WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The now-abandoned ghost town of Ludlow, Colorado has an old jail barely big enough for two prisoners as well as a tiny underground room used by women and children to hide during the infamous Ludlow Massacre of 1914.

Location of Ludlow Colorado

Ludlow, Colorado is located in southeastern Colorado along I-25 between Pueblo and Trinidad, Colorado. The ghost town of Ludlow has a handful of abandoned buildings as well as a memorial for the Ludlow Massacre that happened in 1914.

However, it's unclear as to exactly where the now-abandoned jail is but it appears to be just outside of Ludlow proper near a stream and old mining facilities.

The Jail in Ludlow Colorado

When looking at what's left of the jail in Ludlow, it's hard to believe that prisoners actually once called this tiny structure home. The jail is made of what appears to be some kind of stone or brick and is very small in size.

There are a total of two cells in the Ludlow jail which are barely big enough for a person to stand up and lay down in, dirt floors, and a small room at the front of the jail which was likely where a guard spent his workday.

The jail cells also have one tiny source of light each in the form of a small square window with bars in it.

The Ludlow Colorado 'Hiding Room'

During the Ludlow Massacre, women and children used a small underground room to hide in. The room sits at the bottom of a stairway underneath a large, heavy metal door. The hiding room is still in Ludlow at the site of the town's infamous massacre's memorial.

Take a virtual tour of the former jail and 'hiding room' in Ludlow, Colorado:

A tiny now-abandoned jail in the ghost town of Ludlow, Colorado has graffiti that dates back to 1954.

