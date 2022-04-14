An abandoned farm home in Colorado is now completely trashed, vandalized, with signs of squatting and even some graffiti of satanic images.

Location of Abandoned Colorado Farmhouse

While the exact location of the abandoned home is not clear, we do know that the property is in Arvada, Colorado near 82nd Avenue. The property is also located across the street from a school which makes for quite an eyesore for the poor children playing at recess.

Interesting Things Left Behind at Abandoned Colorado Home

While much of the things left behind in the now-abandoned Colorado farmhouse and surrounding property consists of junk, some of it definitely may pique one's interest.

Get our free mobile app

For example, an old organ was found in the living room unfortunately damaged but could have at one point been a collectible. In addition, puzzlingly, there were at least three refrigerators found on the property which consists of the main farmhouse, a large garage/workshop, and a smaller detached garage.

Speaking of the workshop, when explored, it was full of what appear to be valuable tools and other items used to work on vehicles and electricity which, if still in working condition, could have been worth some money.

Troubling Things Found at Abandoned Colorado Home

As mentioned before, the house is completely vandalized, and, perhaps troublingly, some of the graffiti is satanic in nature in the form of pentagrams. In addition, there are almost definite signs of squatting which leads one to believe that someone was, or perhaps still is, calling the abandoned home full of junk and vandalism home.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Abandoned Colorado Farmhouse:

Abandoned Colorado Farmhouse Built in 1952 Has Satanic Graffiti WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

An abandoned farmhouse in Colorado built in 1952 is now completely trashed with signs of possible squatting and satanic graffiti.



Women’s Underwear + Strange Sights Found in Old Colorado Barn WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

An abandoned Colorado barn is full of strange sights including a hose rigged up in a questionable way, a pile of batteries, and women’s underwear spread out all over the ground.