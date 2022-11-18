Abandoned Colorado Liquor Store Looks Straight From a Scary Movie

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

If horror movies have taught us anything over the years, it's that you don't walk into old, abandoned buildings in the middle of nowhere. In fact, you should probably just stay in your car and keep your road trip moving right along until you reach a town with, at the very least, a McDonald's.

That being said, it's pretty harmless to take virtual tours of places like that so keep scrolling to check out an old, abandoned drive-thru liquor store that was found in a very rural part of Colorado.

Abandoned Colorado Liquor Store Straight out of a Horror Movie

This old liquor store probably doesn't have any chainsaw-wielding psychopaths living in it or hiding around the corner, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

The old building was investigated in a video from the urban explorer YouTube channel 'Exploring with CF.'

Most urban explorers of these types typically don't disclose the location of buildings like this, mostly because the locations tend to see a lot of vandalism after being featured in videos posted online.

We do know that, as of February 2020, this old, abandoned drive-thru liquor store is in rural Colorado in an area that sits at about 7,100 feet above sea level.

It doesn't have too many surroundings close by save for a few small homes and what appears to be a farm and doesn't really show any signs of graffiti.

As mentioned above, checking out places like this in person is highly discouraged, but you can take a virtual tour here:

