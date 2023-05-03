Colorado is a popular place for celebrities to visit all year round. During the winter months, dozens of Hollywood stars invade places like Aspen and Vail, but you never know what other celebrities you may bump into around the state at any given time.

Here, celebrities feel as though they can walk down the sidewalk without being swarmed by paparazzi. But that doesn't stop fans from snapping a photo when they do have a celebrity encounter in Colorado.

RELATED: Celebrity Sighting: William H. Macy Out Shopping in Colorado

In March, Bruce Springsteen was seen shopping along Denver's 16th Street Mall while in town for a show. A month later, another famous face followed in the Boss's footsteps.

Get our free mobile app

On April 25, a Colorado resident spotted former MLB player and successful businessman Alex Rodriguez strolling the 16th Street Mall with his girlfriend.

But why was A-Rod in the Mile High City to begin with?

Rodriguez is the co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and was in Denver to watch the playoff game against the Nuggets that took place on Tuesday. The former MLB star was seen sitting courtside at Ball Arena. Unfortunately for A-Rod, the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves during the series and will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Celebs — they're just like us!

Celebrities You Might Run Into in Colorado Whether they live in the state or just visit regularly, these are 25 celebrities you may just happen to run into in Colorado.

A To Z: Famous People That Lived in Colorado Colorado has been home to many famous people. From actors to politicians, and athletes to snowstorms. These are the famous beings who are from Colorado, from "A" to "Z".