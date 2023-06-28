Dine at an Active Airport Hangar With This Unique Colorado Experience
Want to have a classy dinner with a totally unique experience? How about having dinner in an airplane hangar at an active airport? I don't know about you, but that sounds pretty unique. The Spot Experience will let you do just that on Saturday, July 29.
With The Spot Experience, you will be able to do just that at the Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight campus.
This one-of-a-kind dining experience will allow you to dine near the tarmac as planes land and take off. The menu for this special evening is inspired by international tastes and looks quite tasty.
Dining at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight
The menu for the evening is from Epicurean Catering and will be a three-course, chef-prepared meal. The menu items include:
Hors D'oeuvres
- Chevre grape with pistachio and truffle salt
- Caprese tartlette
- Petite deviled eggs
- Petite chile relleno
- Five lily canape
- Pablano chile and Fat Tire beer fritter
Salad Course
- Farmstead salad
- Breadsticks
Entree Course
- Frenched chicken breast with summer succotash
- BBQ Jackfruit and green chile grits
Dessert
- Flourless Chocolate cake with a Zinfandel chocolate sauce
Before the food is served, there will be a 45-minute cocktail social to mingle with other guests and make new friends. Sounds like a pretty fun night of dining, drinking, and airplane gazing at Wings Over the Rockies.
There are two options for The Spot Experience: Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight. These two options include a standard dining ticket or a wine service dining ticket. Prices start at $152 per person for The Spot Experience: Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight dinner.
For more information and to buy your tickets to this unique dining experience, visit FeverUp.com.
