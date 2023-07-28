6 Best Movie Theater Experiences in Northern Colorado

There's nothing quite like going to the movies. The big screen, the surround sound, no distractions... It's a perfect way to spend an evening.

Of course, you can watch nearly every movie from home these days. But there's something special about going to an actual movie theater. It's a chance to escape from the everyday and immerse yourself in a different world.

A QUICK PSA - DO NOT USE YOUR PHONE AT THE MOVIES

It's one of the few places where you will be shamed for being on your cell phone and I believe we all need a break sometimes.

It's movie season. Many blockbuster movies are being released every week. You might be wondering to yourself, which movie theatre should I go to?

You should consider these six options.

6 Must See Movie Theaters in Northern Colorado

FORGET GOING TO DENVER - NOCO IS WHERE IT IS AT

I truly love and appreciate the variety of movie theaters we have here in Northern Colorado.

No matter what you're looking for, Northern Colorado has a movie theater that's perfect for you.

Whether you want to have a night out with some cocktails, or you want to cram the kids in the car and attempt to have a few hours of quiet, there is definitely a cinematic experience for every type of movie-goer.

If you are reading this right now and you're considering going to a movie today, please do me a favor, and silence your cell phone.

And don't talk during the movie. That is my biggest pet peeve.

