5 Hilarious Nicknames You Can Call Colorado Snakes

It is still snake season in Colorado. It is important to watch where you are walking outdoors to avoid a dangerous situation. In Colorado, there are roughly 30 different species of snakes, and three of those species are venomous.

For whatever random reason, my girlfriend and I refer to all snakes as "Jerry." Why? Honestly, neither of us have any idea. We have a garter snake in our backyard, and we named him Jerry.

Now we call all snakes we see Jerry. It doesn't make much sense, but it makes us laugh.

Here are five silly names you can call a snake next time you see one in Colorado.

#5 - Colorado Neck Tie

I have heard many people refer to snakes as nature's necktie. I would like to think that it's because snakes are shaped like a tie, but that nickname is most likely derived from snakes like anacondas that choke people out.

#4 - Long Boi

I have seen long boi used to describe snakes on Instagram and TikTok a lot. I have also seen "long boi" used to describe giraffes as well.

#3 - Slithery snek

You might have to have been a teenager in the early years of YouTube to chuckle at this nickname. This video-turned-meme has had 32 million views since it was posted 13 years ago.

#2 - Danger Noodle

Danger noodle is a common phrase when referring to snakes. There are three venomous species of snakes in Colorado. Maybe you could call the dangerous ones a danger noodle and the non-dangerous snakes' a safe noodle. This could be a fun nickname for the kids.

#1 - Nope Rope

This is the only nickname for a snake that is in a dictionary. Here is how Wikitionary defines a nope rope.

Chosen for the rhyme. Rope suggests the snake's shape and nope that it inspires fear or aversion.

