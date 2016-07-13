5 Clothing-Optional Swimming Holes in Colorado

National Nude Day falls on July 14 of every year; a perfect date, as the middle of July things get hot. Colorado has five great places to put on your 'birthday suit' and cool off.

How daring are you? Do you have the chutzpah to venture out to a public place wearing zilch, to do some swimming or soaking? Many people have 'it' in them to bare-it-all, and Colorado does have clothing-optional places to do just that.

Most of the places that will let you go naked only allow that in evening hours; others, have a policy where you can 'show your shame' any hour of the day, in the allowed locations. I would say that if you are thinking about a 'clothing-optional vacation,' you definitely have to leave pride and shamefulness at home.

Get our free mobile app

It must be invigorating to be in a swimming hole, some hot springs, a tub, or a sauna, without your clothes on. There you are, just letting 'everything hang out,' while you relax. I think a lot of people would have a difficult time 'relaxing,' at least on their first 'sans clothing' excursion. I wonder if it becomes a "must" for vacationers, after trying it?

A getaway for two, a girls weekend, a vacation just for yourself. What are the 'plans' when people head to these clothing-optional swimming holes in Colorado? I wonder if they've eve taken a poll?

One thing is for sure - when visiting these locations, you don't have to pack a whole lot.