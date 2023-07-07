4 Colorado Mansions We’d Buy if We Won the Powerball

With the Powerball jackpot at over half a billion dollars, it got us thinking, what type of home would we want to buy if we hit it big? The Powerball jackpot is approximately $590 million and if no one wins at Saturday night's drawing, that means the jackpot will grow even bigger.

Of course, anyone who winds the Powerball would want to go all in on one of the best homes for sale in the state of Colorado. Thankfully, there are plenty to choose from. We thought we would show you some of the best mansions that are currently for sale in the state of Colorado. You know, just in case you win the $590 million Powerball jackpot.

$6.95 Million Greeley Estate

For the price tag, this is the most expensive home in the city of Greeley. Swan Lake Estate has a 38-seat movie theater, a 1950s-style diner, a privately stocked pond, and 12 acres of land.

Rockstar Joe Cocker's Colorado Mansion

You can live like a rockstar in this Colorado mansion once owned by Joe Cocker.

This property known as Mad Dog Ranch has more than 15,873 square feet of living space and has spectacular views.

$60 Million Snowmass Village Mansion

With more than 20,000 square feet of living space and over 500 acres of land in Snowmass Village, Colorado, this is the epitome of Colorado mountain luxury.

The listing states that this property is one of the most private and exclusive properties in all of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Colorado's Playboy Mansion

This home is the biggest home in the state of Colorado and is dubbed the Playboy Mansion of Colorado.

The home belongs to retired racecar driver, Richard Berry and is listed for $22.5 million.

These are just a few of the many impressive homes in the state of Colorado. If you would like to see photos of all the homes listed, take a look below.

