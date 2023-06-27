3 Tips To Keep Your Colorado Lawn Perfect This Year

Summer is a time for enjoying the outdoors, but it can also be tough on your lawn. The heat and sun can stress your grass, and if you're not careful, you could end up with a brown, patchy lawn.

I moved into a new house this year after living in apartments for over a decade.

The new house has a lawn and I have been ecstatic about doing yard work. I've been doing a ton of research over the past couple of weeks and I want to share some of the things I have learned with you.

Don't Give Your Lawn a Buzzcut

During the summer months, set your mower to a higher height.

According to Colorado State University, this will help the grass retain moisture. mowing less than two inches is bad for your lawn.

My first thought when I went to mow my lawn for the first time this summer was that I should cut it as short as possible so I don't have to mow it for a while.

Not only is that lazy but lawns that are cut too low are more susceptible to heat stress. Additionally, mowing less than two inches is bad for your lawn.

Let Your Lawn Breathe

Aeration is a great way to help your lawn breathe. It helps the soil get water and nutrients to the roots, which makes your lawn healthier, greener, and more drought-tolerant. You can do it yourself with a garden fork or rent a machine from a home improvement store.

Paws Off!

Dog urine can burn your lawn, so make sure to clean up after your fur baby quickly.

When I was younger my Grandpa used to go to the backyard every day at 6:45 PM, clean up after his Dachshund Max, and water the spots. My grandparents had an amazing yard!

Personally, I would recommend cleaning up your dog's waste as quickly as possible.

