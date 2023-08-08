3 Best Small Towns in Colorado Revealed

Colorado is filled with many phenomenal small towns. How do Colorado’s small towns compare to the rest of the nation?

Small towns are beloved for many reasons. They provide a sense of community and belonging that can be difficult to find in large cities. In small towns, people are typically more welcoming and helpful, and they are more likely to know your name and wave hello as you pass by.

Far & Wide ranked the Best U.S. Towns with Fewer Than 10,000 Residents.

Four towns in Colorado made the top 100 list. Could it be your small town? Have you visited these remarkable Colorado towns?

Here are the top 3 small towns in the Centennial State.

#3 - Telluride, Colorado

According to Far & Wide, Telluride is the 47th best small town.

What Far & Wide Says:

Aspen and Boulder usually get all the attention in Colorado, but Telluride — more quaint, less pricey — deserves love too.

#2 - Mancos, Colorado

The town of Mancos was ranked the 31st best small town in the United States.

What Far & Wide Says:

Ranches, artist workshops, and nature coexist in perfect balance in beautiful Mancos.

#1 - Silverton, Colorado

The #1 small town in Colorado is Silverton.

What Far & Wide Says:

Although the mining camps are long gone and the last mines closed in the 1990s, 630 people remain in the town filled with its original architecture combination of saloons and churches.

ANOTHER CITY WAS ON THE TOP 100 LIST

Aspen, Colorado was ranked the 89th-best small town. Aspen is mostly known for being a ski town and has 1.5 million visitors every year.

WHERE ARE THE TOP 3 BEST U.S. TOWNS?

According to the list here are the best small towns across the entire country.

3. Stockholm, Wisconsin

2. Mooresville, Alabama

1. Monowi, Nebraska

