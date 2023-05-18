Windfall: 3 Big Winning Powerball Tickets in Colorado Have Gone Unclaimed

There are hundreds and hundreds of winning tickets in the games that the Colorado Lottery has that go unclaimed every year. You only have six months to turn in your winning ticket if you even know you have a winner.

HOW MUCH COLORADO LOTTERY MONEY GOES UNCLAIMED?

The amount of money that the Colorado Lottery is more than willing to pay out to winners that ends up going unclaimed must reach close to $1 million every year. Prizes ranging from $50 up to $50,000 are often left behind.

Could you be the holder of one of the three winning Powerball tickets that were sold but have gone unclaimed?

How often do you play the games of the Colorado Lottery? Are you a scratch game player, or do you like going for the "Big Bucks" with the Lotto+, Mega Millions, Luck 4 Life, etc.? When you play, do you just put those "potential winners" in a junk drawer or follow keenly to see if you won?

The Colorado Lottery has a rolling list of winning tickets that haven't been claimed for their six "drawing" games, including where those tickets were purchased. I recently dug into the information and quickly found that as of this writing, three people bought Powerball tickets, that each ended up being a $50,000 winner.

Get our free mobile app

What great news would it be to find that you are one of these three people? You see the list, and you actually do still have the ticket, and cash it in. That, to me, would be phenomenal. I'm the kind of player that will buy tickets throughout the month; then on the first day of the next month, I check all my tickets. It's a ritual.

Maybe these three tickets were bought and given as gifts; the receiver of the ticket blew it off and never thought of it again. Now, those $50,000 winning tickets languish in the back of a junk drawer, in a purse, or the trash.

WHAT DOES THE COLORADO LOTTERY DO WHEN PRIZES AREN'T CLAIMED?

If no one claims the given cash prizes, they put that money into the fund that the non-winning tickets monies go:

Great Outdoors Colorado, Conservation Trust Fund and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (with spillover funds from GOCO going to the Building Excellent Schools Today [BEST] fund.).

WHERE WERE THREE UNCLAIMED $50,000 WINNING POWERBALL TICKETS BOUGHT?

DURANGO - Huck Finn Marathon (Exxon) - Drawing Date: February 6, 2023

Colorado-Lottery-Powerball-Winners (1) Google Maps loading...

BOULDER - Safeway (Iris and 28th Street) - Drawing Date: January 14, 2023

Colorado-Lottery-Powerball-Winners (1) Google Maps loading...

RIFLE - Kum & Go on Taughenbough - Drawing Date: December 24, 2022

Colorado-Lottery-Powerball-Winners (1) Google Maps loading...

With only 180 days to claim a winning prize, that Christmas Eve of 2022 ticket is very much running out of time to be cashed.

More On Money: The 25 Richest Families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes