Ride On: 2023 Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day Events Around Fort Collins

June 28, 2023, is the last Wednesday of June, the first Wednesday of summer, and the summer edition of Bike to Work Day for Colorado. Of course, you don't have to be going to work to be a part of the festivities.

The weather looks great for this year's events, including the "tried and true" free breakfasts that riders will find, as they get to where they're going. Whether you're riding your road bike, trail bike, cruiser bike, or even a tricycle, they'll be plenty of stops and fun to be a part of.

It really is a great way for those who enjoy cycling to have fun meeting others with the same interest. Whereas most times people ride solo, or in pairs of small groups, here you can stop and chat with other cycling enthusiasts, or commiserate with other novices, like yourself:

"Great weather, but, wow. This is tough."

 

Bike to Work Day has been around since 1956, started by the League of American Bicyclists. Since then, many cities across the country have promoted the day of riding a bike, instead of other transportation. Fort Collins and surrounding cities do a great job of making the morning (and afternoon) enjoyable for those who participate.

BIKE TO WORK (OR WHEREVER) DAY IN FORT COLLINS 2023

  • Wednesday, June 28.
  • Morning stations will be open from 6:30 a.m. - 9: 30 a.m.
  • 80 stations across the city, with Free Breakfast items at each.
  • Morning session celebration at Foothills Mall 9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
  • Afternoon session: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Map of stations.
'EVERYBODY BIKE DAY' IN LOVELAND 2023

  • Wednesday, June 28.
  • 24 stations throughout Loveland.
  • Morning stations will be open 6:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
  • All-Day station at Kingston HUB.
  • Evening stations 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Map of stations.

GREEEEY, EVANS, WINDSOR BIKE TO WORK DAY 2023

  • Wednesday, June 28.
  • 18-morning stations open 7:00 a.m. - 9 a.m.
  • 8-afternoon stations open 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • 'Bike Night' station (after hours) at Windsor High School 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Station location map.

BIKE TO WORK DAY IN ESTES PARK 2023

Estes Park will be celebrating Bike Week, all week, with a big breakfast station at the Estes Visitors Center from 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

WHEN IS BOULDER'S 'TUBE TO WORK DAY?'

Boulder's annual "we do things our own way" event will be on Friday, July 14, 2023.

