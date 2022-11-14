A home for sale in Avon, Colorado is not only massive and beautiful, but it is so astounding that it was featured in an issue of the Wall Street Journal.

Location of Avon Colorado Home for Sale

Get our free mobile app

The home is located at 275 Wild Rose, Avon, CO 81620, which isn't exactly what you would call the town of Avon itself, but rather in the mountains surrounding the town:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

However, as you can see, the home is located north of the town, which is on the opposite side of I-70 than the famous Beaver Creek ski resort where many of Avon's more ritzy and expensive homes are located.

Now that you know where it is, let's take a look at why the home might have been featured in the Wall Street Journal.

Details about $13 Million Avon Colorado Home for Sale

Once you learn about the home's size, location, and just how nice it is, it's really no surprise that it was featured in a national publication.

The home has seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage, and is a total of 8,327 square feet in area.

In addition, it sits in the Colorado wilderness north of I-70 on a 5.14-acre lot.

The home was originally built in 2006 but by the looks of it, definitely does not appear to be anywhere near 16 years old as it is full of state-of-the-art appliances and furniture, with a current asking price of $13,250,000.

Take a virtual tour of this amazing home for sale in Avon, Colorado that was once featured in The Wall Street Journal:

$13 Million Avon Colorado Home for Sale was in Wall St. Journal An amazingly beautiful home in Avon, Colorado was featured in the Wall St. Journal and is currently listed for $13 million.



$11.5 Million Beaver Creek Home Lets You 'Swim With Dolphins' A home for sale in Beaver Creek that carries an $11 million price tag has a very unique feature; a pool with a screen behind it that lets you virtually swim with dolphins, sharks, and other sea-life.