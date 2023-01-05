10 Facts You Should Know About Colorado’s Ban On Plastic Bags

If you have been to the grocery store in 2023 you've experienced the beginning of a monumental change in the way we shop.

How Long Have We Been Using Plastic Shopping Bags?

Some of us are old enough to remember grocery shopping before plastic bags came along. Back in the day, all of your groceries were packed into large brown paper bags. The bags didn't have handles, making it very difficult to carry multiple bags at the same time. The bags were pretty much heavy-duty, but, if you weren't careful, there was a risk of ripping the bags. We thought plastic bags were the best thing since slice bread.

Single-use plastic bags first popped up in the United States in 1979. In 1982, two of the largest grocery chains in the country, Safeway and Kroger, began using plastic bags in their stores. By the mid-80s, plastic bags became the new normal at grocery stores all across America. Plastic bags were cheaper than paper, and customers loved the convenient handles.

Opposition to Plastic Bags Is Nothing New

Even back in the 80s, environmentalists were speaking out against single-use plastic bags and the backlash has been building for decades. The biggest problem is that these bags are not recyclable- and they don't break down in landfill, which means they'll pretty much never go away. They are bad for the environment, for wildlife, and for people.

The outcry against plastic bags extends beyond the borders of the United States. Over 80 countries now have a full or partial ban on single-use plastic bags

